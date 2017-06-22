MAGNUM FC at the Chamber of Deputies for the 54th Academic Chamber of AEREC Meeting

ROME, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The 54th Academic Conference at AEREC, the prestigious European Academy for Economic and Cultural Relations led by the brilliant Ernesto Carpintieri, will be held tomorrow, Friday 23rd June 2017 at the Chamber of Deputies.

The conference theme is "Sport, wellness and health, new trends" and will discuss Contact Sports, which are a growing trend and increasingly popular in Italy, where athletes and fans make up over 6 million enthusiasts.

MAGNUM FC is the Italian and international sector leader for promoting Contact Sports after hosting only one event, thanks to its collaboration with the KUNLUN Fight, the largest Chinese media group, which enabled the broadcasting of the event on the CCTV television network.

Patrizia Marin, CEO of MAGNUM FC will speak at this highly prestigious institution, along with Massimiliano Baggio, Kombat League President; Michele Verginelli, World Champion of MMA and Brand Ambassador of MAGNUM FC; Prof. Vincenzo Russo, Scientific Director of the Master in Marketing and Communication of Sport at the IULM University of Milan; Adolfo Panfili, professor of medical affairs; and Antonella Salvucci, actress and television presenter.

"We, together with KUNLUN Fight MMA 14, invite you to MAGNUM FC 2 which will take place in Rome on Saturday, 22 July from 5pm onwards in the beautiful setting of the Church Palace, Via Aurelia 481. MAGNUM FC 2 features the most important Italian and international fighters, as well as a female match between the Italian Micol Di Segni and Anastasiya Gomostaeva of Ukraine," stated Max Baggio, Chairman of Kombat League and deus ex machina of MAGNUM FC.

Patrizia Marin, CEO of MAGNUM FC, said, "We are excited to be able to present MAGNUM FC to the Chamber of Deputies and we are pleased to announce that for the first time in Italy, Contact Sports will have a dedicated teaching space thanks to the Master in Marketing and Communication of Sport at the IULM University of Milan. Marco Polowill be part of the Faculty and will be responsible for Contact Sports."

MAGNUM FC 2's current Fight Card features international athletes including Lin Heqin, Lv Zhenhong, Song Yadong, Wu Haotian, Zhang Lipeng, Roberto Soldic, Zhang Meixuan, Yari Orsini, Lukasz Parobiec, Franco de Martiis, Ion Deal, Giancarlo Grasselli, Claudio Amoruso, Gabriele Imbesi, Victor Gangan, Edoardo Lorenzetti and Daniel Gheorcioiu.

After the success of March, Carlo Pedersoli Jr., Mauro Cerilli, Fabio Russo, Fabio Scaravilli, Marcin Lazarz, Hraco Darpinyan, Stjepan-Bekavac return to fight at MAGNUM FC.

The highlight of the all-female matches will see Micol Di Segni and Anastasiya Gomostaeva in the ring.

MAGNUM FC 2, the must-see championship event that you cannot afford to miss: Rome, July 22 at the Church Palace (https://www.diyticket.it/events/sport/429/magnum-fc).

