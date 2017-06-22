Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2017) - Silver Dragon Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: SDRG) (the "Company") reports that it has obtained the KPMG Advisory (China) Limited ("KPMG") independent appraiser valuation report and the Beijing Shengda Industrial Group Ltd. (the "Purchaser") Price Waterhouse Coopers ("PWC") independent appraiser valuation report to assess the fair market value of the Dadi mining rights (the "Mining Rights") as of March 1, 2017 (the "Valuation Date").

The valuation results of the Dadi Mining Rights issued by KPMG and the valuation report issued by PWC are RMB751 Million (approximately USD$109,967,705) and RMB322.23 Million (approximately USD$47,183,613), respectively.

Silver Dragon Resources owns a 20% equity interest in China, Sanhe Sino-Top Resources & Technologies, Ltd. ("Sino-Top") and in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding executed January 20, 2017 between the Company and the Purchaser, the Company will receive a lump sum cash payment of RMB107.32 Million (approximately USD$15,714,692) for the transfer of its 20% equity stake in Sino-Top.

Closing will be subject to execution of an Equity Transfer Agreement, completing a change of business registration and approval by the PRC's Foreign Exchange Administration. Once all approvals have been secured, the funds will be released from escrow and sent directly to the Company.

