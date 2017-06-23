Roughrider Exploration Limited: Roughrider Signs Option Agreement to Acquire Nevada Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2017 / Roughrider Exploration Limited (TSX-V: REL) ("Roughrider" or the "Company"). Further to its News Release dated April 25, 2017, announcing that it had entered into a letter for an option to acquire the Iron Butte oxide gold-silver project located along the western margin of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Gold Trend in Lander County (the "Iron Butte Project"), the Company is pleased to announce that it has signed an Option Agreement (the "Option Agreement") granting it the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Iron Butte Project from an arm's length private vendor.

Iron Butte Property Option Agreement

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, Roughrider can earn a 100% interest in the Iron Butte Project by making a total of $1,000,000 USD in cash payments and issuing 1,500,000 common shares in Roughrider over 6 years, in accordance with the schedule set out in the table, below. If a production decision is made regarding Iron Butte, Roughrider will pay a further $1,000,000 USD and issue an additional 500,000 Roughrider common shares. The vendor will also receive a $500,000 USD payment for every 1,000,000 ounces of gold production and $500,000 USD payment for every 10,000,000 ounces of silver production at Iron Butte. The vendor will also retain a 2.5% NSR subject to buy-down provisions of $1,000,000 USD for the first 1% and $1,000,000 USD for an additional 0.5% (together, the "Repurchase Payments") until the sixth (6th) anniversary of the date of the Option Agreement. After the sixth anniversary of the Option Agreement, the Repurchase Payments shall be adjusted for inflation as reflected by the United States Federal Consumer Price Index. From the date on which the option is fully exercised until the commencement of commercial production on the Iron Butte Project, the Company will pay the vendor advance royalty payments of $2,000 per month.

All Roughrider shares issuable under the transaction will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Cash

(USD) Common Shares



Non-refundable cash deposits paid prior to signing Option Agreement $10,000 Nil Within 5 Days of TSX-V Approval of Definitive Agreement $15,000 75,000 1st Anniversary of TSX-V Approval $50,000 125,000 2nd Anniversary of TSX-V Approval $75,000 200,000 3rd Anniversary of TSX-V Approval $100,000 250,000 4th Anniversary of TSX-V Approval $150,000 350,000 5th Anniversary of TSX-V Approval $200,000 500,000 6th Anniversary of TSX-V Approval $400,000 Nil Total $1,000,000 1,500,000

The Option Agreement is subject to certain customary conditions including without limitation receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Iron Butte Property

Gold and silver mineralization and silica alteration have been delineated on the Iron Butte property within a north-northeast trending area 2,900 metres long and 1,300 metres wide. Past exploration, focused primarily on the Red Ridge and North Zones, includes 225 reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes totalling 34,029 metres completed between 1980 and 2009 by Homestake Mining, Cameco, Newcrest, Newmont Mining, and C3 Resources. Work was also undertaken on the property by Aurelio Resources Corporation ("Aurelio") in 2009 and Alpaca Resources Inc. ("Alpaca") in 2010, the latter of which commissioned an unpublished National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") formatted report by Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc.

At the Red Ridge Zone, oxide gold and silver mineralization has been delineated from near surface to depths averaging roughly 120 metres. Sulphide mineralization has been outlined extending below the oxide mineralization a further 150 metres. Higher grade gold and silver identified at the Red Ridge and North Zones is associated with fault controlled jasperoid bodies and the contact between host Pennsylvanian and Permian sedimentary rocks of the Cedars Sequence and overlying Tertiary volcanic rocks. Mineralization exhibits characteristics typical of epithermal-style veins with some indications for Carin-type sediment-hosted mineralization.

Historical Resource Estimate

Two historical resource estimates have been calculated for the Red Ridge and North Zone. Utilizing data partitioned into 5,222 six metre, mine bench-scale sample composites from 211 RC drill holes, Aurelio (Detra, 2009) outlined a resource estimate for gold and silver that did not partition between oxide and sulphide mineralization (Table 1). Alpaca (Cleath, 2010) delineated both oxide and sulphide resource estimates for gold only using sectional ore boundaries and a 0.3 g/t gold cut-off (Table 2). Both resource estimates were undertaken "in-house" by Aurelio and Alpaca, respectively.

Table 1: 2009 Unclassified Historical Resource Estimate

Cut-off

(ppm) Tons

(short) Calculated

Tonnes

(metric) Au

(ppm) Ag

(ppm) Total Au

(oz) Total Ag

(oz) 0.100 225,826,300 204,866,232 0.204 3.652 1,484,166 26,513,455 0.250 47,555,637 43,141,761 0.372 6.824 568,590 10,432,796 0.333 21,180,858 19,214,957 0.480 9.065 326,780 6,173,156 0.400 12,414,366 11,262,127 0.563 11.027 224,542 4,401,081 0.500 6,175,529 5,602,347 0.685 14.808 136,005 2,940,117 1.000 387,178 351,242 1.157 14.080 14,402 175,269



Table 2: 2010 Unclassified Historical Resource Estimate*

Zone Type Tons

(short) Calculated Tonnes

(metric) Au

(ppm) Total Au

(oz) RED RIDGE Oxide 14,072,175 12,766,066 0.664 300,376 Sulphide 9,661,356 8,764,637 0.515 160,410 Total 23,733,531 21,530,703 0.604 460,786 NORTH Oxide 641,179 581,668 0.656 13,523 Sulphide 6,182,878 5,609,014 0.663 131,877 Total 6,824,057 6,190,682 0.663 145,400 TOTAL Oxide 14,713,354 13,347,734 0.664 313,899 Sulphide 15,844,234 14,373,651 0.574 292,287 Total 30,557,588 27,721,385 0.617 606,186

*Resource calculated using a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off.

A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify these resource estimates or to classify the resource estimates as current mineral resources and the issuer is not treating the historic resource estimates as current mineral resources. These estimates are unclassified and do not use the categories ("inferred," "indicated," or "measured" mineral resource, or "probable," or "proven" mineral reserve) set out in Sections 1.2 and 1.3 of NI 43-101 as defined by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum. These resource estimates are only relevant to obtain a reference to gold and silver mineralization potential present on the property. Additional drilling would need to be completed in order to upgrade and verify mineral resource estimates.

Exploration Potential

The Red Ridge and North Zones remain inadequately tested. Historic drill holes are predominantly vertical, possibly inadequately testing the structures that control the higher grade mineralization. Potential exists to identify a higher grade core zone at Red Ridge, as indicated by hole NC-31 which ran 7.48 g/t gold over a 1.52 metre intercept. Numerous other areas on the Iron Butte property host significant gold that have only been partially tested to date, notably to the east, north, and south of the Red Ridge and North Zones, where anomalous gold and mercury have been detected in rock samples. No trenching or drilling has been completed on a ridge 300 metres north of the North Zone where four rock samples, spread roughly 100 metres apart, produced assays between 0.21 g/t and 1.44 g/t gold.

Subject to permitting and receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the Option Agreement, Roughrider proposes to undertake a program of remapping, detailed lithological and grid controlled surface soil sampling where data gaps exist to establish a robust geologic model on which future drilling can be planned. This initial phase of work will also focus on the Tertiary volcanic and basement sedimentary lithological contact, identifying areas where it is cross-cut by later structures.

David Tupper, P. Geo. is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101, and has read and approved the technical aspects of this release.

About Roughrider Exploration Limited

Roughrider's focus is exploring the 131,412 hectare (324,728 acre) Genesis uranium project located in the Wollaston-Mudjatik geological trend extending northeast from Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. Roughrider has the option to earn an 85% interest in Genesis from Kivalliq Energy Corporation. Roughrider has recently signed an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Iron Butte oxide gold-silver project located along the western margin of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Gold Trend in Lander County, Nevada.

