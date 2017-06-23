TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- INV Metals Inc. ("INV Metals" or "Company") (TSX: INV), is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 5, 2017 (the "Circular") for the 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of INV Metals. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting earlier today are set out below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- James Clucas 64,274,512 100% 750 0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Parviz Farsangi 64,274,512 100% 750 0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eric Klein 64,274,512 100% 750 0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terrance MacGibbon 62,274,412 96.89% 2,000,850 3.11% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Candace MacGibbon 64,274,412 100% 850 0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert Pollock 64,274,412 100% 850 0% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

In addition, the resolution with respect to the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors was passed at the Meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to these matters please refer to the Report of Voting Results of the Company which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About INV™ Metals

INV™ Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INV™ Metals' primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold property in Ecuador, (2) its 100% interest in various exploration projects within Ecuador, and (3) its 35% interest in the Kaoko property, located in Namibia.

Contacts:

Candace MacGibbon

Phone: (416) 703-8416

E-mail: cmacgibbon@invmetals.com



