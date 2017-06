The biotechnology stock sector is breaking out. After 20 months of consolidation "everyone" forgot about biotechnology stocks, the former leading stock market sector. As it always goes the bull breaks out once all interest is gone. That is when there are no sellers left. This breakout, however, did not pass unnoticed. CNBC wrote that biotech stocks are on fire. It looked into Obamacare as a potential ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...