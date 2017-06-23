TOKYO, June 23, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Trillium Inc, a leading provider of IoT automotive cyber security solutions, today announced it has been named as one of Gartner's "Cool Vendors in Security for Technology and Service Providers, 2017", a report by Ruggero Contu, Lawrence Pingree, Deborah Kish and Dale Gardner of Gartner, Inc. (Published: 4 May, 2017)."It is a unique honour to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor 2017," said David Uze, President and CEO of Trillium Inc. "As a designer and provider of multilayer, adaptive and custom Cyber-security systems, we are on a mission to solve the biggest threat facing society due to the roll out of autonomous driving vehicles: car hacking."Gartner's Cool Vendor Reports aim to identify companies with the potential to bring about paradigm shifts that stand out because they offer some disruptive capability or opportunity. Trillium Inc was named a Cool Vendor 2017 because, as the report says, it is "pioneering new directions and potential opportunities in the security market."The information provided in the report is of value to all technology and service providers looking to partner with providers of innovative security solutions.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.Trillium Inc is a designer and provider of custom, multilayer adaptive Cyber-systems, specialising in vehicular and transportation applications for the vehicles of today and tomorrow. Founded in 2014, Trillium is led by a team of executives and engineers from Japan, Europe and the U.S. with extensive experience in automotive, cyber security, embedded systems and IoT.Trillium's products and services deploy a software-based suite of cybersecurity tools to protect automobiles and IoT connected devices from cyber-attack, around the globe. Trillium is backed by lead investor Global Brain, a Tokyo-based venture capitalist.To learn more, please visit www.trillium.co.jp.For questions and to arrange executive interviews, contact pr@trillium.co.jp.Source: Trillium IncCopyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.