Tecan Group AG: DiaSorin and Tecan to collaborate in new platform development

Saluggia, Italy and Männedorf, Switzerland, June 23, 2017 - DiaSorin (FTSE Italy Mid Cap: DIA) and Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) announced today that they have agreed to collaborate in a development under which DiaSorin will make use of Tecan's Fluent® Laboratory Automation Solution as its Nucleic Acid extraction platform.

The new platform will be used in combination with the DiaSorin Liaison® MDX PCR system to provide the customer with a complete sample to result system for Molecular Diagnostics.

The Fluent platform, to be supplied through Tecan Partnering, will be optimized for use with DiaSorin extraction chemistry and automated PCR set up of the Liaison® MDX 96 well disc.

Fluent breaks new ground, delivering more capacity and increased speed. The platform provides exceptional precision, throughput and walkaway time.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2016, Tecan generated sales of CHF 506 million (USD 511 million; EUR 464 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

About DiaSorin

Headquartered in Italy and listed in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index, DiaSorin is a global leader in the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) field. For over 40 years the Company has been developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for IVD worldwide. Through constant investments in research and development, and using its own distinctive expertise in the field of immunodiagnostics to deliver a high level of innovation, DiaSorin offers today the broadest range of specialty tests available in the immunodiagnostics market and new tests in the molecular diagnostics markets, which identify DiaSorin Group as the IVD "diagnostics specialist".

For more information, please visit www.diasorin.com

