Virbac: Sébastien Huron will become the new chairman of the executive board as of December 2017

Virbac group: Sébastien Huron will become the new chairman of the executive board as of December 2017

Carros, France - June 23, 2017

Virbac has announced the supervisory board's intention to appoint Sébastien Huron as chairman of Virbac's executive board, as of next December, when the mandate of the current chairman of the executive board, Éric Marée, expires.

At its annual shareholders' meeting held today, June 23, Virbac announces that Éric Marée, chairman of the executive board for the past 17 years, has informed the supervisory board of his wish not to serve another term once the current term ends on December 20, 2017 and is therefore retiring. Marie-Hélene Dick, chairwoman of the supervisory board, revealed the intention of the board, which met on June 22, to appoint Sébastien Huron chairman of the executive board once the current tenure of the executive board ends. Until then, Éric Marée, Sébastien Huron and the other members of the executive board will work closely together to prepare for this transition.

Marie-Hélene Dick, chairwoman of the Virbac supervisory board, has elaborated:

"Through his training as a veterinarian, his excellent knowledge of what's at stake in the global animal health market, his energy, his leadership qualities, and his perfect operational knowledge of Virbac during the past eleven years, including four on the executive board, the supervisory board has considered that the best choice to take up the future challenges and pursue the development of our Group in the long term while improving its profitability is to appoint Sébastien Huron to the post of chairman of the executive board, effective December 20, 2017."

Sébastien Huron, 46, DVM, started his career in 1994 in Brazil in the Hoechst-Roussel group where he rapidly rose to become the Marketing director of the animal health division. After Intervet acquired this division (Akzo Nobel group), which was then integrated into the Merck Group, Sébastien Huron pursued his career in 2000 in the United States as Market Development director, and then as director of the Pet division. After rejoining the Virbac group in 2006 as the general manager of the Spanish subsidiary, he then became the director of the European region in 2008, and then head of Global Business Operations in 2013. He has been part of the Virbac executive board since December 2012.

