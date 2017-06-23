Verimatrix Underscores Commitment to Verspective Operator Analytics through Device-Level Data Collection Acquisition

Real-time Collection of Secure Data at the Device Level Recognized as Key to Analytics Competitive Differentiation

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Verimatrix, the specialist in securing and enhancing revenue for multi-network, multi-screen digital TV services around the globe, today announced the acquisition of the MiriMON technology and development team from Genius Digital, the expert in audience analytics for TV. This state-of-the-art client device data collection technology has already been integrated within the Verimatrix Verspective' Operator Analytics solution suite and ViewRight® Ultra downloadable app packages. As a part of Verspective, the technology provides real-time service quality and customer experience visibility at the device level, as well as feeds the Verspective platform that provides powerful competitive insight for next-generation video services. This acquisition enables a closer alignment with Verspective and its security foundations and full control over the roadmaps for the core data collection technology and service dashboard displays.

"This is a natural addition to our Verspective Operator Analytics solution, which offers subscriber intelligence tools that emphasize data security and integrity as a foundation for actionable intelligence," said Tom Munro, CEO of Verimatrix. "We see the real-time client data as a key piece to help our customers gain a holistic picture of how their services are performing and how subscribers are interacting with those services. We are excited to advance our Verspective solution and reinforce our relationship with Genius Digital."

The award-winning Verspective Operator Analytics has a broad, "silo-busting" approach to data collection for today's video operators, offering connections to video-on-demand (VOD) servers, content distribution networks (CDNs), and security and content management solutions. But an especially important data source in such systems is the instrumentation of client devices themselves, which provide a detailed view of live and on-demand consumption, as well as subscriber/device interactions. The Verspective client data collection technology, at the heart of this acquisition, enables a secure source of return path data for both linear and adaptive bitrate (ABR) services to a scalable data collection resource that can either be cloud-based, virtualized or server-hosted. Combining all this data yields viewer insights which help operators reduce subscriber churn and create new revenue streams.

Along with the data collection technology, Verimatrix will add a new core analytics engineering team that will be based in a development center in Bristol, U.K. Verimatrix will continue its long-standing partnership with Genius Digital with a focus on expanding the applications of Genius Digital's Insight and Analytics services, enabling both data-driven subscriber analytics and enhanced advertising services.

"We are convinced that data security will be key to enabling the data-driven pay-TV operator and we are delighted that our data collection technology will continue to be integrated as part of the Verspective Operator Analytics suite," said Tom Weiss, CEO of Genius Digital. "We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with Verimatrix to provide actions from data to TV service providers worldwide."

For more information on Verspective Operator Analytics, visit www.verimatrix.com/analytics.

