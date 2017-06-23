MONROE, LA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTC PINK: DEWM), a diversified brand management and operating company that conducts business across variegated business sectors has signed a licensing agreement with KW Brands, LLC of Louisiana for the purpose of operating Willie's Duck Diner.

Willie's Duck Diner is a registered trademark of KW Brands, LLC which is owned by Willie Robertson, the CEO of Duck Commander and star of A&E's "Duck Dynasty."

"I am very excited for the opportunity to work with Willie on this project that is near and dear to him and his family; our goal is to expand upon their last 3 years of success to massively increase visibility, sales and profitability while sticking with their families good Christian morals," says Dr. Moran Moran, CEO of Dewmar International. "Willie and I both grew up in Northeast Louisiana and actually graduated from the local University during the same semester back in the 90's; we formally met last year and automatically knew that we would be a good match to do business together since we share common business goals that are synergistic in nature," Moran further commented.

Willie's Duck Diner is currently undergoing facility upgrades to enhance capacity. The menu is being revamped to make it more affordable and more appealing to the masses while keeping the unique Louisiana Southern-style flavor.

Dewmar International has engaged a New Orleans based PR firm to assist in promoting Willie's Duck Diner's soft re-opening in early August with a major re-Grand Opening planned for October 2017.

Willie Robertson stated, "I'm super excited to team up with Marco and the great team we've built for the reopening of the diner. I love working with people from Northeast Louisiana and Marco is no exception. We both look forward to providing great food and a great atmosphere for the good people of Northeast Louisiana and our visitors from all over the World."

It has been purported that Willie's Duck Diner has grossed over $2 million in annual revenues in prior years of operations as it sits in a major restaurant hub right off Interstate 20 in West Monroe, LA. The Company believes that with proper planning and implementation, the past numbers can be greatly exceeded.

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, as well as introducing new simple yet meaningful innovations to markets of great demand. The Company's flagship product, Lean Slow Motion Potion, whose flavors include Yella, Purp and Easta Pink, is rated as one of the top 3 national selling relaxation beverages in the U.S. market. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX: Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA.

About Willie Robertson and Willie's Duck Diner

Willie Robertson is the CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander and star of A&E's "Duck Dynasty." Robertson has expanded his family companies, from a living room operation to a multi-million-dollar enterprise and destination for all things outdoors. Duck Commander is the best-selling duck call brand in the U.S. It, along with Buck Commander are popular trademarks on apparel, hunting gear, food items and more. Robertson is executive producer of A&E's "Duck Dynasty" and "Buck Commander" on the Outdoor Channel. He is a New York Times best-selling author of "The Duck Commander Family: How Faith, Family and Ducks Built a Dynasty,""American Hunter" and "American Fisherman." Robertson's story is a remarkable example of entrepreneurship and dedication built on hard work, faith, and family.

