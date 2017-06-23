Grifols adds ID RHD XT diagnostic kit to its molecular portfolio

- Grifols receives CE mark approval for ID RHD XT

- The diagnostic kit detects the most relevant RHD variants allowing more rational usage of D negative units

BARCELONA, Spain, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P and NASDAQ: GRFS), one of the leading companies in the world in plasma-derived biological medicines and transfusion medicine, has obtained European conformance - CE marking - for its innovative ID RHD XT diagnostic test. The kit has been designed for use on the same platform as ID CORE XT and ID HPA XT, which, since 2014, enables immunohematologists to build detailed donor databases and attend to the needs of patients requiring frequent or multiple transfusions.

RHD genotyping, when RhD discordant results exist or when weak D phenotype is detected, has been recommended by the Work Group on RHD Genotyping convened by the AABB and CAP (Sandler, et al. Transfusion 2015). RHD genotyping can reduce unnecessary administration of RhIG in pregnant women and decrease unnecessary transfusion of RhD negative red blood cells to recipients with a serologic weak D phenotype. ID RHD XT includes the variants specified in these recommendations.

An efficient genotyping technology, at the service of immunohematologists

ID RHD XT is manufactured by Progenika, a Grifols company that develops blood group genotyping assays that offer ease-of-use and rapid results. The reliability, accuracy, and speed of ID RHD XT is equal to ID CORE XT and ID HPA XT, and enables immunohematologists to obtain results within 4 hours of DNA extraction.

"We are proud of this key accomplishment, which reinforces our commitment to provide high-quality solutions to improve transfusion medicine practices." - Carsten Schroeder, Grifols President of Diagnostic Commercial Operations

ID RHD XT, ID CORE XT, ID RHD XT, and BIDS XT are CE marked and available for commercial sale in the EU. Product registration and availability vary by country. Ask your local Grifols representative for more information.

