MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 6/23

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2017 / Improving quality of spirits, bitcoin cannabis payment system, marijuana business in Nevada, The Recall Movie, hating Trump not sound political platform; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon. MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, (http://www.moneytv.net), featuring informative interviews with company CEOs, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures.

Featured companies on this week's program include:

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) COO/CFO Neil Voloshin spoke of fiscal year end and Q4 numbers and discussed their technology's application to improve quality and taste of spirits such as bourbon and vodka.

The Recall Movie Director Mauro Borrelli discussed the film starring Wesley Snipes and the unique 3-screen and VR formats it was filmed in.

Epazz Inc. (OTC PINK: EPAZ) Spokesman Michael Manahan said the company's Zenapay cannabis payments app will be rolling out in the Fall.

Players Network (OTCQB: PNTV) Board Member Brett Pojunis spoke of the pending legalization of recreational marijuana in Nevada and the anticipation within the industry.

Singlepoint, Inc. (OTC PINK: SING) CEO Greg Lambrecht announced a partnership with First Bitcoin Capital Corporation and a $1 million funding.

