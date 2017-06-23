

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency or EMA has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Kisqali (ribociclib) in combination with an aromatase inhibitor for treatment of postmenopausal women with hormone receptor positive,?human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer as initial endocrine-based therapy.



The CHMP recommendation of combining Kisqali with any aromatase inhibitor means that, if approved, oncologists could prescribe Kisqali with letrozole, anastrozole or exemestane, giving them the discretion to select the therapy they believe is most appropriate for each individual patient.



The positive CHMP opinion is based on superior efficacy and demonstrated safety of Kisqali plus letrozole versus letrozole alone in the pivotal Phase III MONALEESA-2 trial. The trial, which globally enrolled 668 postmenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer who received no prior systemic therapy for their advanced breast cancer, showed that Kisqali plus the aromatase inhibitor letrozole reduced the risk of progression or death by 44% over letrozole alone at interim analysis. Most adverse events in the MONALEESA-2 trial were mild to moderate in severity, identified early through routine monitoring, and generally managed through dose interruption and/or reduction.



The European Commission will review the CHMP recommendation and usually delivers its final decision within two months.



In March 2017, Kisqali was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine-based therapy for treatment of postmenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.



