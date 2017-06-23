Research and Markets - India Pesticides Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2026: Key Players are Bayer Crop Science, Syngenta, Rallis, BASF, UPL Limited, Cheminova, Adama India, Crystal Crop, PI Industries & Dhanuka Agritech

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Pesticides Market By Type (Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides and Others), By Application (Cotton, Paddy, Plantation, Wheat, Fruits & Vegetables and Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026" report to their offering.

India pesticides market is expected to witness robust growth till 2026, on account of increasing awareness among farmers and due to growing crop loss caused by rising number of pest attacks. Moreover, increasing adoption of bio pesticides, which are basically environmental friendly pesticides and better agricultural practices are further anticipated to drive growth in India pesticides market through 2026.



India pesticides market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.04% in value terms by 2026. Few of the leading players in India pesticides market include these major players, namely - Bayer Crop Science, Syngenta India, Rallis India Ltd, BASF India, UPL Limited, Cheminova, Adama India, Crystal Crop Protection, PI Industries and Dhanuka Agritech, etc.



India Pesticides Market By Type, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026 report elaborates following aspects of the EOR market in India:



India Pesticides Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis -by Type and by Application

Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned



Adama India Private Limited

BASF India Limited

Bayer Crop Science Limited

Cheminova India Limited

Crystal Crop Private Limited

Dhanuka Agritech limited

PI Industries Limited

Rallis India Limited

Syngenta India Limited

UPL Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. India Pesticides and Insecticides Demand Supply Analysis



5. India Pesticides and Insecticides Market Outlook



6. Trade Outlook



7. Pricing Analysis



8. Market Dynamics



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



11. India Economic Profile



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Voice of Customers



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3blzkr/india_pesticides

