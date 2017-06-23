sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - India Pesticides Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2026: Key Players are Bayer Crop Science, Syngenta, Rallis, BASF, UPL Limited, Cheminova, Adama India, Crystal Crop, PI Industries & Dhanuka Agritech

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Pesticides Market By Type (Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides and Others), By Application (Cotton, Paddy, Plantation, Wheat, Fruits & Vegetables and Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

India pesticides market is expected to witness robust growth till 2026, on account of increasing awareness among farmers and due to growing crop loss caused by rising number of pest attacks. Moreover, increasing adoption of bio pesticides, which are basically environmental friendly pesticides and better agricultural practices are further anticipated to drive growth in India pesticides market through 2026.

India pesticides market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.04% in value terms by 2026. Few of the leading players in India pesticides market include these major players, namely - Bayer Crop Science, Syngenta India, Rallis India Ltd, BASF India, UPL Limited, Cheminova, Adama India, Crystal Crop Protection, PI Industries and Dhanuka Agritech, etc.

India Pesticides Market By Type, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026 report elaborates following aspects of the EOR market in India:

  • India Pesticides Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis -by Type and by Application
  • Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities
  • Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Adama India Private Limited
  • BASF India Limited
  • Bayer Crop Science Limited
  • Cheminova India Limited
  • Crystal Crop Private Limited
  • Dhanuka Agritech limited
  • PI Industries Limited
  • Rallis India Limited
  • Syngenta India Limited
  • UPL Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. India Pesticides and Insecticides Demand Supply Analysis

5. India Pesticides and Insecticides Market Outlook

6. Trade Outlook

7. Pricing Analysis

8. Market Dynamics

9. Market Trends & Developments

10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

11. India Economic Profile

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Voice of Customers

14. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3blzkr/india_pesticides

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


