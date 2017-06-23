Research and Markets - India Pesticides Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2026: Key Players are Bayer Crop Science, Syngenta, Rallis, BASF, UPL Limited, Cheminova, Adama India, Crystal Crop, PI Industries & Dhanuka Agritech

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Pesticides Market By Type (Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides and Others), By Application (Cotton, Paddy, Plantation, Wheat, Fruits & Vegetables and Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026" report to their offering.
India pesticides market is expected to witness robust growth till 2026, on account of increasing awareness among farmers and due to growing crop loss caused by rising number of pest attacks. Moreover, increasing adoption of bio pesticides, which are basically environmental friendly pesticides and better agricultural practices are further anticipated to drive growth in India pesticides market through 2026.
India pesticides market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.04% in value terms by 2026. Few of the leading players in India pesticides market include these major players, namely - Bayer Crop Science, Syngenta India, Rallis India Ltd, BASF India, UPL Limited, Cheminova, Adama India, Crystal Crop Protection, PI Industries and Dhanuka Agritech, etc.
India Pesticides Market By Type, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026 report elaborates following aspects of the EOR market in India:
- India Pesticides Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis -by Type and by Application
- Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Adama India Private Limited
- BASF India Limited
- Bayer Crop Science Limited
- Cheminova India Limited
- Crystal Crop Private Limited
- Dhanuka Agritech limited
- PI Industries Limited
- Rallis India Limited
- Syngenta India Limited
- UPL Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. India Pesticides and Insecticides Demand Supply Analysis
5. India Pesticides and Insecticides Market Outlook
6. Trade Outlook
7. Pricing Analysis
8. Market Dynamics
9. Market Trends & Developments
10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
11. India Economic Profile
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Voice of Customers
14. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3blzkr/india_pesticides
