DGAP-Ad-hoc: PCF GmbH / Key word(s): Financing/Bond PCF GmbH: Refinancing - Notice of Redemption 23-Jun-2017 / 10:13 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PCF GmbH herewith informs, that the parent company Pfleiderer Group S.A. has today published the following Current Report no. 37/2017: "Further to the current report no. 18/2017, Pfleiderer Group S.A. (together with its subsidiary PCF GmbH) announces that a notice of redemption to fully redeem the existing EUR321,684,000 7.875% senior secured notes issued by PCF GmbH (formerly Pfleiderer GmbH) ("Notes") has been issued today. The redemption will occur on August 1, 2017 at a redemption price of 101.969% (plus accrued and unpaid interest). ********* This report was prepared pursuant to Article 17 Section 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and on repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commissin Directive 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (OJ EU L 173/1 dated June 12, 2014) June 23, 2017 23-Jun-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: PCF GmbH Ingolstädter Str. 51 92318 Neumarkt Germany Phone: 09181-28-0 Fax: 09181-28-482 E-mail: info@pfleiderer.com Internet: www.pfleiderer.com ISIN: DE000A12T176, DE000A12T184 WKN: A12T17, A12T18 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt End of Announcement DGAP News Service 585691 23-Jun-2017 CET/CEST

