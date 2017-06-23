TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) ("Dundee") today announced receipt of regulatory approval respecting its intention to continue its normal course issuer bid (the "Bid") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") from June 28, 2017 to June 27, 2018. Dundee believes that the purchase of its Class A Subordinate Voting Shares ("Class A Shares") at current market prices represents a good long term investment for the Company and its shareholders. The Company did not purchase any Class A Shares under the Company's prior normal course issuer bid which expired on June 14, 2017. Dundee may purchase up to a maximum of 4,387,222 of its Class A Shares, representing approximately 10% of the Company's public float. As of June 15, 2017, Dundee had 55,675,994 Class A Shares issued and outstanding. Dundee may purchase up to 13,525 Class A Shares during any trading day which represents 25% of its average daily trading volume being 54,102 Class A Shares for the most recently completed six calendar months prior to TSX acceptance of the notice of normal course issuer bid, other than pursuant to a block purchase exception. The purchases will be made in accordance with the Policies and Rules of the TSX. The price paid for any Class A Shares acquired will be the market price at the time of purchase and all Class A Shares purchased under the Bid will be cancelled.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DC.A". Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. Dundee Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

