Shire Pharmaceuticals Group: SHIRE TO PRESENT NEW DATA AT ISTH 2017 TO ADVANCE THE STANDARD OF CARE IN HEMOPHILIA

More than 35 presentations and sessions showcase Shire's gene therapy pipeline and leading factor portfolio

Zug, Switzerland - June 23, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG), a leading biotechnology company focused on serving individuals with rare diseases, will present research covering a broad range of rare bleeding disorders at the 26th Biennial International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis Congress (ISTH), July 8-13, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Showcased in eight oral presentations, 29 poster presentations and three symposia, these data underscore Shire's pursuit of treatment innovation rooted in safety, efficacy, and individualized care for hemophilia patients.

"As the global leader in rare hematology with over 70 years of expertise, Shire is proud to showcase the depth of our hemophilia portfolio and the latest data reinforcing the proven safety and efficacy of our products," said Bruce Ewenstein, M.D., Ph.D., VP Clinical Development for Hematology at Shire. "In addition, we look forward to presenting new research in gene therapy and a novel patient-reported outcome measure that may help patients individualize their hemophilia treatment goals."

Advancing the Promise of Gene Therapy in Hemophilia

Throughout ISTH, Shire will present 11 scientific updates regarding its gene therapy pipeline, which shows promise for both hemophilia A and B populations. The goal of gene therapy is to enable a hemophilia patient's body to naturally produce a sufficient amount of the missing factor VIII or IX to alleviate bleeding episodes.1 Therefore, it may be possible to help convert a hemophilia patient's bleeding phenotype from severe to mild or even normal in some cases.2 Notably, Shire will showcase the following new data presentations on the development of SHP654 for the treatment of hemophilia A.

Development of SHP654, a highly efficient AAV8-based BDD-FVIII gene therapy vector for treatment of hemophilia A . Session Title: Gene Therapy for Hemophilia: Clinical. Oral OC 13.6.10th July, 17:45-19:00 CEST; Hall B 3

. Session Title: Gene Therapy for Hemophilia: Clinical. Oral OC 13.6.10th July, 17:45-19:00 CEST; Hall B Integration site analysis in mice demonstrates excellent biosafety profile of a recombinant (r) FVIII adeno-associated virus (AAV8) gene therapy product Session Title: Poster Session. Poster PB 1094. 11th July, 12:00-13:15 CEST, Exhibition Hall 4.24

In addition, Shire will give an oral presentation on its gene therapy technology for hemophilia B:

SHP648: A high performing next generation FIX gene therapy vector based on AAV8 Session Title: Gene Therapy for Hemophilia: Preclinical. Oral# OC 62.2. 12th July, 09:30-10:45 CEST, Helsinki 15

Paving a Frontier in Patient-Centered Care in Hemophilia

Shire will present new data on its novel patient-reported outcome measure, Goal Attainment Scale for Hemophilia (GAS-Hem). GAS-Hem is intended to support advanced hemophilia care by supplementing standard clinical outcome measures with those that are patient-centered, customizable, and sensitive to change within individual patients and across patient populations.6 Patient goals are identified and agreed upon together and can span various goal areas, such as managing hemophilia complications and impact on life. Results of a 12-week study of 42 patients aged 5-65 years of age with hemophilia A or B on prophylaxis treatment suggest that GAS-Hem is successfully uncovering outcome measures not captured by currently available tools.6

Responsiveness and construct validity of Goal Attainment Scaling for Hemophilia (GAS-Hem): a novel, personalised, patient-reported outcome for haemophilia, Session Title: Poster Session. Poster PB 203. 10th July, 12:00-13:15 CEST, Exhibition Hall 2.2.6

About Hemophilia

Hemophilia is a challenging chronic disease that causes longer-than-normal bleeding due to absent or deficient clotting factor in the blood.7 Hemophilia A is more common than hemophilia B;7 hemophilia A affects about 150,000 people, whereas hemophilia B affects about 30,000 people worldwide.8

People with hemophilia, working closely with their healthcare professionals, can live healthy lives with proper care and adequate treatment.9 Treatment regimens typically include on-demand and/or regular prophylactic infusions of factor replacement therapy to control or prevent the risk of bleeding.7,10

Inhibitors are a serious complication in patients with hemophilia.11 They form when the body's immune system attacks the proteins in factor therapy, causing it to be ineffective.11 Immune tolerance induction and bypassing agents are essential therapies for this patient population that help either train the body to tolerate the factor concentrate or bypass the inhibitor to help the body form a clot and stop bleeding.9,11,12

