Sharp Solar Solution Asia (SSSA), a unit of the Japanese group, will install solar panels on top of stores owned by Bangkok-based hypermarket retailer Big C. The two companies are now discussing the possibility of expanding the agreement to include an additional 11 MW of PV capacity.SSSA will build rooftop solar systems at 16 of Big C's outlets in Thailand, beginning with the chain's stores near the national capital, in Nakhon Pathom province and Samut Prakan province. The two sides did not disclose the terms of the deal. The Sharp subsidiary will install the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...