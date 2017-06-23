Prophecy Development Corp.: Prophecy Closes Gibellini Vanadium Project Acquisition and Sets Company Priority

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2017 / Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy" or the "Company") (TSX: PCY, OTC PINK: PRPCF, Frankfurt: 1P2N) is pleased to announce that it has successfully acquired the Gibellini vanadium project on lease terms described in the Company's news release dated May 8, 2017.

Prophecy is reviewing the Gibellini feasibility study that was prepared for the prior operator, American Vanadium Corp. ("AVC") by AMEC E&C Services, Inc., with an effective date of August 31, 2011, in order to bring the project information current. The Company also plans to try to expedite completion of the Gibellini environmental and mine permitting processes that were previously started by AVC.

With control of the Gibellini and Titan projects, Prophecy is well-positioned to become a leading North American vanadium exploration company. The Company's objectives for these two projects are to:

1. provide exposure and leverage to rising vanadium prices by defining and adding attributable vanadium resources in the ground in politically safe jurisdictions; and

2. build the first vanadium mine in North America by steadily advancing mine permitting, project financing and construction.

The Company's Executive Chairman, John Lee, stated, "Believing the resource market to have bottomed in early 2016, Prophecy is going back to its M&A roots in 2017 by focusing on acquiring and developing vanadium mining projects in North America in what could be the Company's busiest year ever."

Qualified Persons

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Christopher M. Kravits, CPG, LPG, General Mining Manager of Prophecy. Mr. Kravits is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Kravits is a consultant to the Company and is not independent of the Company since most of his income is derived from the Company.

About Prophecy

Prophecy Development Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange that is engaged in worldwide mineral and energy exploration and development. Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.

PROPHECY DEVELOPMENT CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"JOHN LEE"

Executive Chairman

For more information about Prophecy, please contact Investor Relations:

+1.888.513.6286

ir@prophecydev.com

www.prophecydev.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding Prophecy's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Prophecy's forward-looking statements. Prophecy believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the documents incorporated by reference herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, although Prophecy has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Prophecy undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

SOURCE: Prophecy Development Corp.