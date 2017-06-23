At the Innovation Days on 22 and 23 June 2017, Groupe PSA welcome more than 200 people (journalists, bloggers, investors, institutions and the general public) to the Vélizy site in Greater Paris to:

unveil its AVA (Autonomous Vehicle for All) program for the rollout of autonomous vehicles and related technological solutions

test the various autonomous driving functions on its demonstrators

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG)is rolling out its Autonomous Vehicle for All (AVA) program starting today, with the aim of offering its customers cars equipped with safe, reliable, intuitive and easily accessible autonomous functions. Early driving assistance functions are already available on the latest Peugeot, Citroën and DS models. Automated driving functions will now be rolled out, starting in 2018. From 2020 onwards, new and progressively autonomous functions will offer drivers the possibility of delegating driving to the vehicle without supervision. They will allow the driver to experience his journey differently, without constraints and fatigue, especially in monotonous driving situations. The technology will be accessible to all thanks to simple and intuitive interfaces.

To meet these challenges, Groupe PSA is developing:

A new electronic architecture (NEA) in short, the car's central nervous system that guarantees safe operation in all situations, passenger safety and data security. The NEA is ingenious thanks to its modularity and scalability.

Perception technologies serving to reconstruct the vehicle's environment, backed up by automatic control algorithms integrating artificial intelligence building blocks.

Groupe PSA is also actively involved in changes to regulations and standards in response to the arrival of autonomous cars, including approvals and harmonisation of infrastructure.

These Innovation Days offer a chance to test level 3 (eyes off) and level 4 (mind off) Groupe PSA's autonomous demonstrators in real traffic conditions.

Participants also test the driving assistance functions that are already fitted to the new Peugeot 3008 and 5008, the Citroën C4 Picasso and SpaceTourer, and which will soon be featured on the DS 7 CROSSBACK.

