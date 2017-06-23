PR Newswire
London, June 23
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 22 June 2017 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1328.19
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1310.81
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1344.25 'XD'
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1326.87 'XD'
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
