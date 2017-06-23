Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The author's forecast the global disaster recovery as a service market to grow at a CAGR of 40% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key suppliers operating in this market.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: DRaaS offers buyers inexpensive testing options in terms of labor and capital, when compared to traditional DR. This has driven demand for DRaaS.

Furthermore, the report states that service providers allow buyers to simultaneously test entire or specific parts of the infrastructure (along with traditional recovery procedures) in a virtual recovery test to save both time and resources.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and supplier landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key suppliers.

Key suppliers

IBM

NTT Com

SunGard AS

RackSpace

Microsoft



Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: SUMMARY

Part 2: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE

Part 3: MARKET INSIGHTS

Part 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS

Part 5: PRICING INSIGHTS

Part 6: CATEGORY ESSENTIALS

Part 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS

Part 8: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gkwgbn/global_disaster

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170623005323/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Cloud Computing and Storage