The world's largest wind and solar asset owner has identified opportunities for 9-10 GW of solar as it expands into renewables and away from risky conventional merchant generation.

With the U.S. utility-scale solar sector experiencing headwinds due to collapsed prices, intense competition and the fear of policy changes from the Trump Administration, it is easy to lose sight of the big picture of ongoing growth.

Today we got another indication of just how much solar is going to grow over the next few years, in an analyst conference of NextEra, the parent company of NextEra Energy, utility Florida Power and Light, and renewable energy developer NextEra Energy Resources (NEER).

NextEra claims to be the world's largest owner of solar and wind generation, with 14 GW of wind and around 2 GW of solar assets. The company can easily claim this position since the fall of SunEdison, which upon its acquisition of First Wind became the world's largest solar and wind developer but sold off substantial assets as part of its bankruptcy.

And according to its investor presentation, NextEra's involvement in renewable energy is accelerating. NEER brought 3.9 GW of solar and wind online in 2015 ...

