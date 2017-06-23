

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - Sprint's prepaid brand Virgin Mobile said it will offer customers a year of its new unlimited data plan for a base price of $1, with the offer available exclusively on the purchase of an iPhone and with AutoPay. The company added that it will be the first ever iPhone-only mobile carrier in the U.S.



Customers who buy an iPhone through Virgin Mobile will get six months of unlimited talk, text and data on the company's nationwide network for just $1 when they join the 'Inner Circle.' Customers who sign up by Monday, July 31 will receive a promotional offer of twelve months of service for $1.



Virgin Mobile also said it will feature several perks from the Virgin family to Inner Circle members for a limited time only, until September 30, 2017.



The perks include a round-trip companion ticket to the U.K. on Virgin Atlantic, one night's stay at Virgin Hotels, $170 savings on an introductory offer to Virgin Wines club, up to 20 percent off flights on Virgin America, and 20 percent off on the Virgin Sport San Francisco Festival of Fitness from October 13 to October 15.



The Inner Circle offer is available only to customers who buy an iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus or iPhone SE. In addition, the Inner Circle will offer 'pre-loved' iPhones with a one-year, Apple-limited warranty on VirginMobileUSA.com.



However, like all unlimited plans, this plan comes with certain limits. Mobile-optimized video streams are capped at 480p+ resolution, music streams are capped at speeds of 500 kbps and streaming cloud gaming speeds are capped at 2 mbps. Customers who use more than 23GB of data during billing cycle will be deprioritized during times and places where the network is constrained.



Virgin Mobile noted that after the promotional $1 service period of six or twelve months, Inner Circle customers will be transferred to its $50 per month unlimited talk, text and data plan at up to 4G LTE speeds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX