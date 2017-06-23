Curetis / Curetis Reports Results of the Annual Shareholder Meeting Held on June 23, 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Curetis Reports Results of the Annual Shareholder Meeting Held on June 23, 2017

- Dr. Nils Clausnitzer elected as member of the Supervisory Board

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, June 23, 2017 -- Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today reported the results of its Annual Shareholder Meeting ("AGM") held in Amsterdam on June 23, 2017.

The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the AGM, including the election of Dr. Nils Clausnitzer (Senior Vice President and President EMEA-APAC Lab and Distribution Services of VWR International llc./ VWR GmbH, Germany) as a member of Curetis' Supervisory Board for a three-year term until 2020. Nils Clausnitzer has profound knowledge in sales and marketing of diagnostics and medical products. Prior to VWR International, he was President and Head of Commercial Operations, EMEA at Qiagen N.V. and General Manager for Olympus Germany. He also worked as Managing Director for Abbott Diagnostics Germany.

Moreover, Dr. Holger Reithinger and Dr. Rudy Dekeyser were re-elected for another one-year term, respectively. In addition, the proposed extension of authorization of the Management Board to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights on newly issued shares or rights to subscribe for shares as well as an extension of authorization of the Management Board to repurchase shares were also approved by the shareholders.

"We are excited to have Nils Clausnitzer on our board," said Oliver Schacht, CEO of Curetis. "He brings unparalleled expertise in the commercialization of molecular diagnostics and medical products and deep market knowledge coupled with his medical background to Curetis. Nils Clausnitzer will play a key role in helping Curetis drive its commercial rollout. Moreover, we are pleased that all proposed AGM resolutions have been approved with big majorities by our shareholders."

Disclaimer

CAUTION - Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use. The information contained in this communication does not constitute nor imply an offer to sell or transfer any product, and no product based on the Curetis Unyvero technology is currently available for sale in the United States of America or Canada. The analytical and clinical performance characteristics of any Curetis Unyvero product which may be sold at some future point in time in the U.S. have not yet been established.

###

About Curetis

Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with other techniques.

To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million. Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing facility with EIB for up to EUR 25 million. The company is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart, Germany. Curetis collaborates with Heraeus Medical, pharmaceutical companies, and has entered into several international distribution agreements covering many countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

In 2017, Curetis established Ares Genetics GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Curetis GmbH in Vienna, Austria. Ares Genetics is dedicated to maximize the R&D and related scientific and business opportunities of the GEAR assets acquired in 2016 for the entire Curetis Group.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com (http://www.curetis.com).

Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.

The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons.

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should", and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contact details

Curetis

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr@curetis.com (mailto:pr@curetis.com) or ir@curetis.com (mailto:ir@curetis.com)

www.curetis.com (http://www.curetis.com) - www.unyvero.com (http://www.unyvero.com)

International Media & Investor Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info@akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68

U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries

The Ruth Group

Lee Roth

lroth@theruthgroup.com

Tel. +1 646 536 7012

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68

Curetis_Logo (http://hugin.info/171382/R/2115389/804956.jpg)

20170623_Curetis_PR_EN_AGM 2017 results (http://hugin.info/171382/R/2115389/804955.pdf)

