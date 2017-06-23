Regulatory News:

Groupe Eurotunnel (Paris:GET) announces that today, Friday 23 June 2017, after the expiry of the non-transfer period imposed by the Paris commercial court in 2012, its MyFerryLink business has sold its two ships Berlioz (now Côte des Flandres) and Rodin (now Côte des Dunes) to DFDS A/S on the terms agreed in the put option granted by DFDS A/S in June 2015.

