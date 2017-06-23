Adoption of all the resolutions

At the Teleperformance (Paris:RCF) Combined General Meeting, held today in Paris under the chairmanship of Daniel Julien, shareholders adopted all of the resolutions submitted to their vote.

The Shareholders' Meeting notably approved the 2016 statutory and consolidated financial statements and the proposed dividend of €1.30 per share which is higher than the prior year's. The ex-dividend date is July 3, 2017 and the payment date is July 5, 2017.

In addition, the Shareholders' Meeting approved the renewal of the terms of office of three directors: Mrs. Christobel Selecky and Angela Maria Sierra-Moreno, and Mr. Philippe Dominati. This renewal will allow to sustain the Board's diversity in terms of expertise, skills and nationalities, its balance in terms of gender representation and its independence.

The voting results per resolution will be available on Teleperformance's corporate website (www.teleperformance.com - Investor Relations/General Meetings section) on June 26, 2017 at noon.

