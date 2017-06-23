OAKLAND, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 --Doing What Matters announced today that it will be launching the Northern California Global Trade & Logistics NexusEdge Eco-System. This premiere event will be held at LinkedIn Headquarters in Sunnyvale, CA on July 19, 2017 from 10 am - 3 pm. Refreshments will be served.

If your focus is on acquiring, developing or retaining talent, you must attend! Industry leaders, managers to executive level, academic professionals from administration to teaching and government or workforce professionals will appreciate the power of this exciting new program. The Global Trade & Logistics Digital Badge Eco-System, to be branded 'Nexus Edge' in partnership with LinkedIn and the LinkedIn Learning platform, will provide an objective means for assessing and certifying global competencies across sectors throughout industries, with particular focus on global business management and global supply chain management.

NEXUS EDGE will enable ongoing student/teacher/mentor/employer interaction centered on badging requirements at middle school, high school, college levels, the latter with industry mentoring and access to the GTL job board. LinkedIn has officially authorized a partnership with this project, allowing for uploading of digital badges to LinkedIn profiles, which means immediate augmentation of participant resumes to include global management skill sets aligned with employer needs.

To register, please go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/linkedin-global-trade-and-logistics-nexusedge-partnership-tickets-35447358002; For more information, please contact Petural 'PJ' Shelton

About Doing What Matters -- Global Trade & Logistics

Doing What Matters works with leaders from global trade and logistics and San Francisco's East Bay Community Colleges to create programs and curricula that prepare students for today's dynamic, working world. For more information on this event, or to discuss internships, partnership and apprenticeships with Petural 'PJ' Shelton, please go to: www.doingwhatmattersgtl.org.

(925) 980-1767



