Arkema (Paris:AKE) successfully completed today a €200 million tap of its bond maturing on 20 April 2027, increasing the nominal amount of the bond to 900 million. The bond bears a coupon of 1.50%.

This operation, which is carried out as part of the Group's long-term financing policy, enables Arkema to continue to take advantage of favorable market conditions to refinance and extend the average maturity of its financial resources.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €7.5 billion, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 50 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

