Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the globalheavy industry. Heavy industry refers to application segments like construction and demolition, as well as products used in the manufacturing of engineering equipment. Heavy industry also includes ancillary industries that are related to these application segments.

Global Glass Fiber Foundry Filters Market 2017-2021

The global glass fiber foundry filters market is expected to experience a steady growth during the forecast period with most of the demand expected from the automotive sector.

Another major end-user sector for aluminum die cast parts is the telecommunications sector. Aluminum cast parts find its use in various networking and infrastructure equipment such as electronic connectors and housings.

Global Towing Equipment Market 2017-2021

Booming vehicle sales and growing outdoor recreation activities are expected to increase the demand for towing equipment across the globe.

The competitive environment for towing equipment products is highly fragmented and is characterized by numerous smaller suppliers, even the largest of which tend to focus on narrow product categories.

Global Energy-efficient Windows Market 2017-2021

The global energy-efficient windows market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period.

The development of new technologies will help the global energy-efficient windows market to grow during the forecast period.

