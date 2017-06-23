

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Luxury hotel group Hotel Ritz-Carlton, a subsidiary of Marriott International Inc., has announced the launch into luxury yacht and cruise business.



The new venture was launched The Ritz-Carlton and maritime experts Douglas Prothero and Lars Clasen, in collaboration with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., the company said in a statement.



The chain expects to launch three lavishly appointed cruise ships in the fourth quarter of 2019. The specially designed small capacity vessel will measure 190-meters, accommodate up to 298 passengers, and feature 149 suites, each with its own private balcony. The yacht will also feature two 138 square-meter lavish duplex penthouse suites.



'The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will have a distinctive personality and the vessels are sure to be true stand outs in some of the most glamorous ports around the world,' said Herve Humler, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. 'This unique combination of yachting and cruising will usher in a new way of luxury travel for guests seeking to discover the world in a relaxed, casually elegant and comfortable atmosphere with the highest level of personalized service.'



Reservations will open in May 2018. The ships of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection are also available for private charter.



