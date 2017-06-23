Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") hereby announces, in accordance with applicable rules, that it has acquired 274,439 of its own shares on 22 June 2017 as a result of the partial exercise of a forward purchase agreement.

Ontex has exercised the relevant forward purchase agreement in order to meet its obligation to deliver its own shares under grants made under its Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) in 2014.

The grants made by Ontex under its LTIP typically consist of Restricted Stock Units (RSU) and stock options and provide for a three-year vesting period.

Accordingly, the grants that were made in 2014 are scheduled to vest as from 31 July 2017. In order to meet its obligations thereunder, Ontex has partially exercised a forward purchase agreement with the following characteristics:

Date Number of shares Strike Price Highest price Lowest price Originally entered into on 21 July 2015 274,439 € 27.070 € 28.685 € 25.800

* The highest price and lowest price, respectively, reflects the highest price and lowest price of Ontex shares on Euronext Brussels during the period 1 July 2015 until 21 July 2015 during which underlying Ontex shares were bought by its counterparty under the forward purchase agreement and on the basis of which the strike price of 27.070 was determined.

In addition, Ontex has entered into the following forward purchase agreements in order to hedge its obligations under grants made under its LTIP in 2015, 2016 and 2017. These consist of (i) one-year forward purchase agreements entered into in 2015 and 2016 which have been extended on 22 June 2017 to cover its future delivery obligations under grants made under its 2015 and 2016 LTIP and (ii) a new one-year forward purchase agreement entered into on 22 June 2017 to cover its future delivery obligations under grants made under its 2017 LTIP.

As of today, the following purchase agreements are outstanding in respect of Ontex's own shares:

Date Maturity Number of shares Strike Price Highest price Lowest price Originally entered into on 21 July 2015 and extended on 22 June 2017 22 June 2018 209,807 € 27.070 € 28.685 € 25.800 Originally entered into on 1 July 2016 and extended on 22 June 2017 22 June 2018 318,545 € 28.965 € 30.515 ** € 27.145 ** Entered into on 22 June 2017 22 June 2018 332.043 € 32.298 € 33.405 *** € 31.555 ***

* The highest price and lowest price, respectively, reflects the highest price and lowest price of Ontex shares on Euronext Brussels during the period 1 July 2015 until 21 July 2015 during which underlying Ontex shares were bought by its counterparty under the forward purchase agreement and on the basis of which the strike price of 27.070 was determined.

** The highest price and lowest price, respectively, reflects the highest price and lowest price of Ontex shares on Euronext Brussels during the period 20 June 2016 until 1 July 2016 during which underlying Ontex shares were bought by its counterparty under the forward purchase agreement and on the basis of which the strike price of 28.965 was determined.

*** The highest price and lowest price, respectively, reflects the highest price and lowest price of Ontex shares on Euronext Brussels during the period 7 June 2017 until 22 June 2017 during which underlying Ontex shares were bought by its counterparty under the forward purchase agreement and on the basis of which the strike price of 32.298 was determined.

