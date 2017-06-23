Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Announcement Relating to the Final Settlement of the Third Tranche of Shares to be Bought Back Pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor Plc's Share Buyback Programme

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2017 / Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG) reports that, pursuant to the third tranche of the share buyback programme announced by the Company on February 27, 2017, the Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from Barclays Bank PLC:

Date of purchase Number of ordinary shares purchased by the Company in the final settlement of the third tranche of the buyback programme Average price per share (EUR) in the final settlement of the third tranche of the buyback programme* Total number of ordinary shares purchased by the Company in the third tranche of the buyback programme Total number of ordinary shares purchased by the Company under the buyback programme June 23, 2017 650,610 42.5467 1,700,610 4,483,816

The third tranche of the share buyback programme announced by the Company on February 27, 2017 has, as planned, been concluded.

Under the third tranche of the share buyback programme, a cumulative total of 1,700,610 ordinary shares have been bought back, corresponding to 2.18% of the Company's ordinary share capital as at March 30, 2016, at an average price of EUR44.0645 per share (being the average volume weighted average price during the period of the third tranche of the share buyback programme, less a percentage discount), at a total cost of EUR74,936,580.

The Company obtained shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2016 (the 2016 Approval) to purchase, in aggregate, up to 7,786,595 of its ordinary shares (representing approximately 10% of the Company's ordinary share capital as at March 30, 2016). The total number of shares purchased by the Company under the 2016 Approval (first, second and third tranches of the buyback programme) is 4,483,816, corresponding to 5.76% of the Company's ordinary share capital as at March 30, 2016, at an average price of EUR37.6212 and at an aggregate total cost of EUR168,686,640. No further ordinary shares will be purchased by the Company under the 2016 Approval.

The Company obtained shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2017 (the 2017 Approval) to purchase, in aggregate, up to 7,808,280 of its ordinary shares (representing approximately 10% of the Company's ordinary share capital as at March 27, 2017). There can be no certainty that any ordinary shares will be acquired by the Company under the 2017 Approval. The Company will consider any repurchases of ordinary shares during the next open period. The Company will announce the purchase of any tranche of ordinary shares under the 2017 Approval if and when it determines to make any such purchase.

Further information on the Company's share buyback programme is available on the Company's website at:

http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/share-buybacks

*Average of the daily volume weighted average price during the final settlement period.

Dialog and the Dialog logo are registered trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor Plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2017 Dialog Semiconductor All Rights Reserved.

For further information please contact:

Dialog Semiconductor

Jose Cano

Head of Investor Relations

T: +44 (0)1793 756 961

jose.cano@diasemi.com

FTI Consulting

London

Matt Dixon

T: +44 (0)2037 271 137

matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting Frankfurt

Anja Meusel

T: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120

Anja.Meusel@fticonsulting.com

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2016, it had approximately $1.198 billion in revenue and currently has approximately 1,800 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

Jose Cano

Director, Investor Relations

jose.cano@diasemi.com

+44(0)1793756961

SOURCE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. via the EQS Newswire distribution service including Press Releases and Regulatory Announcements

