Both sportswear and e-commerce platforms are about to be shaken up. Amazon is set to begin selling Nike shoes and other products directly through a brand registry program in a partnership that has the potential to re-shape both the sportswear industry and how e-commerce is conducted across the world. This is a major move for Nike that will allow them to better compete with other major companies in the North American and global markets, including Adidas and Under Armour. Though neither Amazon nor Nike has released an official statement on this partnership yet, it is already making waves in the market and affecting sportswear retailers worldwide.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170623005545/en/

BizVibe Examines the Impact of a Nike-Amazon Partnership on the Sportswear and E-Commerce Industries (Graphic: Business Wire)

In a recent article titled Nike to Become Amazon Partner, Will Allow Direct Sales of FootwearBizVibeexplores the impact that an Amazon-Nike partnership will have on both the e-commerce and sportswear industries.

According to BizVibe, becoming an Amazon partner will help Nike to better regulate and eliminate sales of counterfeit products from unauthorized or third-party vendors. It will also provide Nike with better control over brand representation, and will give the company improved access to key customer segments, including Millennials. This partnership is also expected to help the e-commercegiant, allowing Amazon to strengthen its position in the clothing and apparel industry, and giving it access to Nike's consumer base.

They also note that shares of many North American sportswear companies and retailers dropped quickly following Bloomberg's announcement of this partnership: Foot Locker Inc. fell roughly 11%; Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. fell by more than 9%; and Finish Line Inc. fell 5.9% while Nike rose 2% to USD 59.59, and shares of Amazon rose by USD 9.64 to USD 1,002.23.

Read more on Nike becoming an Amazon partner here

BizVibe is home to over seven million company profiles across 700+ industries total, including over 140,000 companies in the textiles industry. Using BizVibe's platform, users can generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world, and trade seamlessly.

The BizVibe platform allows you to discover the highest quality leads and make meaningful connections with companies of interest, all in real-time. Claim your company profile for free and let BizVibe connect you with potential business partners. For mobile, don't forget to connect on-the-go via BizVibe's mobile app

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in London, Bangalore and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170623005545/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Jesse Maida

BizVibe Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com