VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- Precipitate Gold Corporation (the "Company" or "Precipitate") (TSX VENTURE: PRG) announces that it intends to extend the exercise period of a total of 10,380,000 outstanding share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.35 per share (the "Warrants"). The warrants were set to expire July 13th and July 21st 2017. The new expiration date of the Warrants will be December 15, 2017, and the $0.35 exercise price of the Warrants will remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Precipitate Gold:

Precipitate Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in the Tireo Gold Trend of the Dominican Republic. The Company also maintains assets in British Columbia and southeast Yukon Territory and is actively evaluating additional high-impact property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company's portfolio and increase shareholder value.

