Research and Markets - Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market, 2014-2025 Featuring Lanxess, JSR, Kumho Petrochemicals and Zeon Chemicals

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Analysis By Product (Hoses, Cables, Belts, Seals & O-rings, Rubber Compounds, Adhesives & Sealants, Gloves, Foamed Products), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global fast curing nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market is expected to reach approximately USD 581.2 million by 2025

Global fast curing NBR demand was 132.4 kilo tons in 2016 and is expected to reach 181.6 kilo tons by the end of 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Favorable outlook for the automotive manufacturing sector in emerging economies such as China, India, and Mexico, as a result of increasing domestic consumption of four-wheeler vehicles, is expected to promote the market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for lightweight automotive materials with excellent mechanical strength on account of shifting preference from metal to polymers amid the growing importance of driver comfort and aesthetics characteristics is expected to keep high penetration of the application over the next eight years.

Oil & gas is projected to foresee volume growth at a predicted CAGR of 3.7% from 2017 to 2025. The upscaling requirements of consumables and products for sensitive conditions concerning temperature and pressure fluctuations are expected to play a crucial role in increasing the activity about high-temperature molding. This trend is projected to promote the usage of fast curing NBR products in the form of hoses, seals, and O-rings in the petroleum industry.

Key industry participants include Lanxess, JSR, Kumho Petrochemicals and Zeon Chemicals



Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles

Lanxess AG

JSR Corporation

Zeon Chemicals

LG Chemicals

