GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- Tethys Petroleum Limited ("Tethys" or the "Company") (TSX: TPL) today announces the results of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 23, 2017.

All resolutions put to shareholders at the AGM were passed on a poll at the meeting.

Details of the voting on a poll on those resolutions voted on at the AGM, including votes represented by proxies, are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resolution For Against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Receipt of Financial Statements and Auditor's Report Non Voting Resolution ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Election of Directors ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a. William P. Wells 198,827,321 45,800 (99.98%) (0.02%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- b. Medgat Kumar 198,817,321 55,800 (99.97%) (0.03%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- c. Adeola Ogunsemi 198,656,321 216,800 (99.89%) (0.11%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- d. Mattias Sjoborg 198,656,321 216,800 (99.89%) (0.11%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- For Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Appointment of Auditors 199,000,998 6,263 (100.00%) (0.00%) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. This highly prolific oil and gas area is rapidly developing and Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this document are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief and current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the potential that exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in Central Asia and the Caspian Region.

No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in the Company or any other entity, and shareholders of the Company are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Save as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

