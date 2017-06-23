ORANGE COUNTY, CA--(Marketwired - June 23, 2017) - O'Connell Racing, a Southern California based motorsports team announced today that American road racing driver Kevin O'Connell will drive the #15 Premium Motorsports entry in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday June 25 th .

Currently signed as a road course driver for Rick Ware Racing (RWR), O'Connell will also run the Saturday race in the K & N Pro Series West race in the #77 Performance P-1 Motorsports Chevrolet. This race will be the first time O'Connell has run in NASCAR outside of RWR since entering the Xfinity Series.

Driver Kevin O'Connell commented, "Living in California makes Sonoma a special place to race and being there with NASCAR makes for an exciting weekend of racing."

O'Connell will depart Sonoma after the NASCAR event to join his father and team on the third day of the 2017 Great Race jumping in as navigator. The team will rally race a 1971 LS-5 Corvette in the annual race that begins in Jacksonville, Florida and finishes a week later in Traverse City, Michigan.

About O'Connell Racing:

O'Connell Racing (OCR) featuring American road course racing driver Kevin O'Connell is a motorsports competition and marketing company that has competed in NASCAR in America, Canada, Europe, and Mexico, the IMSA WeatherTech United Sports Car Championship Series in GTD and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Racing Series, SCCA Trans Am and in various SVRA/HSR vintage racing events.

