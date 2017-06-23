Facial Injectables Market to Reach $17.2 Billion by 2025 - Fueled by Advancements in Facial Rejuvenation Procedures - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Facial Injectables Market Analysis By Product (Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Botulinum Toxin Type A, Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Polymer Fillers), By Application (Aesthetics, Therapeutics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global facial injectables market is expected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2025. The market is expected to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period, owing to advancements in facial rejuvenation procedures and increasing importance of medical aesthetics across the globe.

Development in products & procedures, as well as change in patient demographics is helping dermatologists and physicians treat multiple facial areas. These advancements help dermatologists or physicians develop customized treatment for patients and facilitate use of combination products to obtain better outcomes. All these factors are expected to assist in the market growth over the forecast period.

Augmented products such as Botulinum Toxin Type A (BoNTA) and Hyaluronic Acid (HA) fillers are used in combination to improve outcomes, especially in the lower face procedures. HA fillers are mostly preferred by physicians due to their better acceptance (few instances of hypersensitivity reactions), biodegradable nature, & high viscosity as well as for the longevity they provide to the restored volume.

Companies Mentioned



Allergan plc

Ipsen

Merz Pharma Gmbh & Co.

Suneva Medical, Inc.

Medytox, Inc.

Sinclair Pharma

Bloomage BioTechnology

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Facial Injectables Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. Facial Injectables Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. Facial Injectables Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. Facial Injectables Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



7. Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/63xw39/facial

