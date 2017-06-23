VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSX VENTURE: HGO)(FRANKFURT: HGT) (ISIN: CA42016R3027) (WKN: A12A61) is pleased to announce to our shareholders and the investment community effective at the opening (6:30 PT) on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 (the "Effective Date"), HAWKEYE's trading symbol for the TSX Venture Exchange will be changed from HGO to HAWK. Please use our new symbol HAWK when sourcing a quote or information regarding HAWKEYE moving forward from the Effective Date.

HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol HGO and the Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker HGT; ISIN# CA42016R3027 and WKN# A12A61. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential cash flow and production opportunities with blue sky discovery potential, and to manage our business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

Per: Greg Neeld, President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our industry, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Issued: 17,875,897 shares

Greg Neeld

President & CEO

Vancouver: (778) 379-5393

greg@hawkeyegold.com

www.hawkeyegold.com



