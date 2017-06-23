Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2017) - China Minerals Mining Corporation (TSXV: CMV) (OTC Pink: HWTHF) ("China Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has retained Paul Cowley, P.Geo, of Buena Tierra Developments Ltd. to prepare a National Instrument 43-101 technical report concerning the Company's Table Mountain and Taurus Properties. The Company anticipates that the technical report will be completed in August 2017.

About China Minerals Mining Corporation

China Minerals Mining Corporation is a Canadian based exploration and development company with offices located in Vancouver, B.C. and Beijing, China. China Minerals' goal is to build an international mining company.

