Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2017) - CKR Carbon Corporation (TSXV: CKR) (FSE: CB81) ("CKR" or the "Company") a graphite development company and operator of the Aukam vein graphite project in Namibia, announces the resignation of Mr. Mike England as a Director of the Company as he wishes to focus on other ventures.

Mr. England has been involved as a Director, and later as President and Chief Executive Officer, since 2009. He positioned the company in the graphite space, initially with projects in Ontario and Quebec, followed by the acquisition of the Aukam project in Namibia in 2015 which remains the Company's flagship.

"The company would like to thank Mike for his help and encouragement following the acquisition of the Aukam project," said Roger Moss, Chief Executive Officer of CKR Carbon. "We wish him well with his other endeavours."

About the Aukam Project

CKR has, through a binding Farm Out Agreement with Next Graphite Inc., an option to acquire 63% of the Aukam graphite project by meeting certain milestones and making cash payments. It also has the option to buy an incremental 10% of Next's remaining interest in the License subject to agreement by Next. CKR has acquired 52% of the project and expects to acquire the full 63% in the near future.

The Aukam Graphite Project is located on 34,082 hectares in southern Namibia close to the port city of Luderitz. The property hosts three underground adits which were mined periodically between 1940 and 1974. Five dumps from the historical mining occur on the property and 73 composite samples taken from the lower three dumps were assayed and averaged 42% Carbon as graphite (Cg). While these composite samples were selected from a much larger screened sample of the dumps, they are not considered representative of the mineralization on the property as a whole.

CKR recently completed a bulk sampling program at Aukam, and has a letter of intent to sell a portion of the graphitic material produced during the program. CKR is currently undertaking technical studies to support an application for a mining license. The company maintains high safety and environmental standards and has a comprehensive strategy of social engagement.

About CKR Carbon Corporation

CKR Carbon Corporation is focused on high quality, natural graphite suitable for use in lithium-ion batteries, graphite foil, graphene and other value-added high growth technology applications.

CKR is currently undertaking studies to support an application for a mining license. The company maintains high safety and environmental standards and has a comprehensive strategy of social engagement. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CKR.

For more information: visit the website at www.ckr-carbon.com or contact:

Roger Moss, CEO, +1 416-704-8291 E-mail inquiries: rmoss@ckr-carbon.com

For graphite product enquiries:

Arno Brand, Boswell Projects, +1 416-561-4095 abrand@boswellprojects.com

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).