23.06.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: Kapsch TrafficCom North America (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) Kapsch TrafficCom North America (Kapsch) is pleased to report that the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) judge has ruled in favor of Kapsch in a legal action brought by Neology, Inc. seeking to prevent Kapsch from importing certain electronic tolling products using the ISO/IEC 18000-6C communications protocol ("6C Standard"). Kapsch believes that the 6C Standard is a truly open communications protocol, and the ITC's initial determination in this case supports this position, stating...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...