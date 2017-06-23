Global Animal Wound Care Market 2017-2021 - Growing Innovation in Animal Wound Dressing Techniques - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Animal Wound Care Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global animal wound care market to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global animal wound care market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of various products that are used for treating the surgical as well non-surgical wounds of animals. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing innovation in animal wound dressing techniques. The introduction of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) in animal wound dressing will aid in the growth of the animal wound care market. PRP is a natural treatment for osteoarthritis in dogs.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in pet ownership. The increase in pet ownership has led to a rise in awareness about pet healthcare, leading to a subsequent demand for animal wound care management. Medical solutions and care enhance the quality of life of the animals.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is rising pet care expenditure. Rising pet care expenditure is a huge challenge for the animal wound care market, as this can lead to hesitation among prospective pet owners in adopting pets and providing them better living conditions.
Key vendors:
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Ethicon
- 3M
- Medtronic
Other prominent vendors:
- Animal Medics
- Biogénesis Bagó
- Bio-Vet
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Ceva Santé Animale
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals
- ECO Animal Health
- Huvepharma
- Indian Immunologicals
- Lillidale Animal Health
- Mobedco-Vet (The Arab Pesticides & Veterinary Drugs)
- Neogen Corporation
- Norbrook
- Orion
- Phibro Animal Health
- Vétoquinol
- Virbac
- Vitafor
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Companion animals and livestock
Part 06: Market landscape
Part 07: Market segmentation by application
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ljspgm/global_animal
