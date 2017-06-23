Global Multi-axis Motion Controller Market Growth at CAGR of 10.58%, 2017-2021 - Latest Trends, Challenges & Drivers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Multi-axis Motion Controller Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global multi-axis motion controller market to grow at a CAGR of 10.58% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Multi-Axis Motion Controller Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing IoT for customized products. The Internet of Things (IoT), discovering its pathway into the factory, has brought about an industrial revolution with the concept of Industry 4.0. This technology employs highly customized products in flexible manufacturing conditions.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of motion controllers in APAC. At present, APAC is the global leader in motion controller production, accounting for 42.20% of the market, which is predicted to grow further during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are leading the automation market. The rise in investments in machinery production in APAC can lead to increased adoption of multi-axis motion controller during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is competitive pricing strategy of low-cost Asian manufacturers. Asian countries are characterized by the presence of land, labor, and raw materials at an affordable cost, which has attracted significant investments in the manufacturing sector.



Key vendors:



ABB

Galil

Mitsubishi Electric

Parker Hannifin

Other prominent vendors:



Aerotech

AMK

Altra Industrial Motion

Arcus Technology

CS-Lab

Delta Tau Data Systems

FAULHABER

Moog

OMEGA

OMRON

ORMEC Systems

Rockwell Automation

SANYO DENKI

Schneider Electric

Servotronix Motion Control

Strategi

Technosoft

Toyo Advanced Technologies

Trio Motion Technology

TRM

zub Machine Control



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by technology



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k8qqrh/global_multiaxis

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716