Global Multi-axis Motion Controller Market Growth at CAGR of 10.58%, 2017-2021 - Latest Trends, Challenges & Drivers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Multi-axis Motion Controller Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global multi-axis motion controller market to grow at a CAGR of 10.58% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Multi-Axis Motion Controller Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing IoT for customized products. The Internet of Things (IoT), discovering its pathway into the factory, has brought about an industrial revolution with the concept of Industry 4.0. This technology employs highly customized products in flexible manufacturing conditions.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of motion controllers in APAC. At present, APAC is the global leader in motion controller production, accounting for 42.20% of the market, which is predicted to grow further during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are leading the automation market. The rise in investments in machinery production in APAC can lead to increased adoption of multi-axis motion controller during the forecast period.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is competitive pricing strategy of low-cost Asian manufacturers. Asian countries are characterized by the presence of land, labor, and raw materials at an affordable cost, which has attracted significant investments in the manufacturing sector.
Key vendors:
- ABB
- Galil
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Parker Hannifin
Other prominent vendors:
- Aerotech
- AMK
- Altra Industrial Motion
- Arcus Technology
- CS-Lab
- Delta Tau Data Systems
- FAULHABER
- Moog
- OMEGA
- OMRON
- ORMEC Systems
- Rockwell Automation
- SANYO DENKI
- Schneider Electric
- Servotronix Motion Control
- Strategi
- Technosoft
- Toyo Advanced Technologies
- Trio Motion Technology
- TRM
- zub Machine Control
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by technology
Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k8qqrh/global_multiaxis
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716