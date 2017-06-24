VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RHT)(OTCQB: RQHTF) ("Reliq" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, is pleased to announced that further to its news release dated June 9, 2017 and June 22, 2017, the Company has received final TSX Venture Exchange approval on the non-brokered private placement of 6,937,200 Units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.11 per Unit for gross proceeds of $763,092.00.

Each Unit each consists of one (1) common share (the "Common Share") and one half (1/2) transferrable share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each of the 3,468,600 warrants entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) additional Common Share.

The subscribers to the private placement agreed to a voluntary 6 month hold period on securities issued.

Total Pro Group involvement for 4,546,200 Units in the amount of $500,000.00 was subscribed for by one individual.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO and Director

