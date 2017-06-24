Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of United Technologies Corporation - UTX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of United Technologies Corporation ("United Technologies" or the "Company") (NYSE: UTX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether United Technologies and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 21, 2015, United Technologies cut its 2015 earnings guidance, citing weak performance by the Company's UTC Aerospace Systems ("UTAS") and Otis Elevator Co. ("Otis") units. On a related earnings conference call, the Company's officers advised investors that, in their view, the assumptions relating to UTAS and Otis that had formed the basis of the earnings guidance were "way too aggressive" and that United Technologies did not "dig deep enough" when setting the guidance.

On this news, United Technologies' share price fell $7.77, or 7.03%, to close at $102.71 on July 21, 2015.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP