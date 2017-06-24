Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2017) - Jaxon Minerals Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: 0U3) announces the appointment of John King Burns as Chairman and Lead Director. Mr. Burns' knowledge in corporate governance, geological strategies and all aspects of mining finance will contribute strongly to the continued development of Jaxon. Mr. Burns is former Chairman and founder of Northern Orion, which was subsequently acquired by Yamana Gold in a $1 billion transaction. He also served as Global Head and Managing Director of the Derivative Trading and Structured Finance Group at Barclays Metals London, a unit of Barclays Bank PLC, from 1991-1997, which provided over $3 billion to the mining industry during his tenure. It was Mr. Burns and his Barclays team that first proposed the combination of Minas Luismin S.A. with Wheaton River Minerals, which later became Goldcorp.

Mr. Burns currently serves as Independent Director of China Gold International Resource Corp ($800 million market capitalization) and to Simba Essel Energy and was an Advisor to Western Potash in the $32 million investment by a subsidiary of China National Overseas Oil Corporation (CNOOC). Mr. Burns' prior accomplishments working within the mining industry include being former Chairman and Lead Director of Athabasca Potash (before it was sold to BHP for $341 million); as well as former Chairman of Dolly Varden Silver which, like Jaxon, is focused on the Golden Triangle in BC.

Jason Cubitt, President of Jaxon Minerals, stated "We are deeply pleased to have the counsel of John King Burns as Jaxon builds into a significant exploration company. Not only will his experience in mining finance be invaluable, as Chairman he will ensure that the Board governs and advises the Company appropriately. John's merger and acquisition experience will open significant opportunities with institutional investors, developing strategies as we develop Jaxon's assets."

John King Burns, as Chairman of Jaxon Minerals, noted "As a junior minerals exploration and development company, Jaxon has assembled both a strong team and enviable land positions within British Columbia. These projects are located on some of the most prospective orogenic, mineral-rich areas in the world and the Company has the opportunity to advance a number of significant discoveries in 2017 and 2018. First results from the field program underway are expected shortly, and we are truly excited, based on reports from the field."

Jaxon Technical Advisory Board

The Company would also like to announce that three senior geotechnical experts have agreed to serve on Jaxon's Technical Advisory Board - Alastair Waddell, Dennis Moore and Carl Swensson. Jason Cubitt, President of Jaxon Minerals noted "these professionals are a testament to the quality of Jaxon's projects, and to Bruce Ballantyne's skill and experience in acquiring and exploring these exciting targets. Together with John King Burns, we now have an exceptional team to take Jaxon to the next level."

Alistair Waddell

Alistair is a Geologist with over 20 years of diverse resource industry experience, including senior roles with both junior and senior mining companies providing a broad vision of many aspects of the business. He was a founder and former President and CEO of TSX-V listed GoldQuest Mining Corp. principally focused on exploration in the Dominican Republic. More recently, he was Vice President - Greenfields Exploration for Kinross Gold Corp. responsible for global Greenfields exploration. Alistair has lived and worked as an expatriate in Australia, Bolivia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Chile and the Dominican Republic.

Carl Swensson

Carl is a mineral exploration Geologist with extensive experience in mineral exploration and resource assessment having more than 20 years in a leadership capacity. He has managed numerous exploration projects over five continents in most commodities and deposit styles for gold, base metals, lithium, uranium, diamonds, coal and graphite. Carl has a proven record for company management from juniors to multinationals, including Chief Geologist, Exploration for Normandy Mining from 1989 to 2002 (from less than $100m to $4.9 Billion market cap).

Dennis Moore

Dennis Moore is a mineral exploration Geologist and entrepreneur with over 35 years' experience in Australasia and South America. Dennis identified the Tocantinzinho deposit, acquired it, vended it to Brazauro Resources and drilled out a 2.2m oz deposit, leading to Brazauro being bought out by Eldorado for $122M. Dennis co-founded Magellan Minerals in 2005 and took it public via IPO in 2008. He put together a 120,000 hectare property package in northern Brazil including Cuiu Cuiu, his second discovery, which currently stands at 1.5M oz Au. Magellan Minerals was acquired by Anfield Nickel in 2016. Currently, Dennis is president and CEO of Fremont Gold, a new Nevada-based, TSX-V listed company and a director of Cabral Gold, a private Canadian company with mineral properties in Brazil.

About Jaxon

Jaxon is a base and precious metals exploration company with a regional focus on Western Canada. The company is currently focused on advancing its Hazelton Project in north-central British Columbia and the Wishbone/Foremore property in BC's Golden Triangle.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

JAXON MINERALS INC.

"Jason Cubitt"

Jason Cubitt, President.

For further information regarding Jaxon Minerals Inc., please contact Jason Cubitt at 604-608-0400, Toll free: 1-877-608-0007.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.