PONTE VEDRA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/24/17 -- Today, Relevnt launched as a real-time publishing platform for a mobile-first web. By re-architecting the mobile web, Relevnt offers publishers, brands and news organizations a unique end-to-end platform to publish, distribute, and monetize web content in mobile. By transforming websites into real-time newsfeeds that users can follow via the Relevnt media browser, anyone can discover and follow the content, live events and trends they find most interesting in one easy-to-use place.

"Our goal with Relevnt is to restore the concept of ownership and control for publishers and content creators in mobile at a very low cost," said Winder Hughes, founder and CEO. "With consumers spending less than 10 percent of their time on the mobile web, Relevnt's new architecture now provides a more efficient distribution and consumption experience that gives publishers, content creators and news organizations that ability to drive content, community and monetization, all in a new one-stop, mobile-first destination."

With Relevnt, people no longer need to navigate to a multitude of single-purpose apps or websites on a daily basis. Now integrated into one interface, Relevnt puts the power back in the hands of the people -- giving them full control over what they see, how and when, so they're the first to know about the topics they care about. Relevnt allows anyone to discover new interests, choose trends and publications to follow from an array of options, share meaningful reactions to posts and find communities that share similar passions from the brands they know and love, all in real-time.

Relevnt offers publishers, media brands and content creators a way to reach 100 percent of their audience, 100 percent of the time by creating unique mobile domains that are mapped directly to their website. These domains provide full transparency over where their content is going and to which audiences, and allow for full ownership of advertising revenue. Within these domains, creators can publish myriad forms of media including RSS, video, photos, text, web links, GIFs and live streaming. With a Relevnt domain, publishers and brands gain an outlet for sharing their content that is on brand, easily created and controlled and instantly shareable with their audience and throughout the service.

Similar to a web domain and cheaper than building an app, Relevnt's mobile domains are quick to create, map to any website, and are up and running in just a few minutes. These mobile domains are searchable and discoverable on the worldwide web and are available today at a special introductory price of $4.99. Additional business services are in development and will be available by subscription.

Relevnt has raised $3 million in funding to date and is available and free to install from the App Store here. For more information, visit https://www.relevntinc.com.

About Relevnt

Relevnt is a real-time media publishing platform and mobile domain registrar for a mobile-first web. Relevnt allows publishers, brands and content creators to own and monetize one or multiple mobile domains -- while giving consumers a place to discover and enjoy relevant content from a variety of sources and topics in one place, all in real-time. Relevnt was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Florida. To get relevant today, download the Relevnt app on Apple App Store and visit us at www.relevntinc.com.

