Bureau Veritas Offers VR Laboratory Experience at MWC Shanghai

HONG KONG, June 26, 2017

Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services announces that it will offer to the visitors a Virtual Reality (VR) Experience of their modern Wireless Laboratories right at their Stand W2.B01 in SNIEC Industry Hall, Shanghai, China during 28 - 30, June.

Come and explore our modern wireless laboratories virtually covering SAR, EMC, OTA, and RF testing chambers. All Smartworld products undergo testing to verify a number of needs, whether it is to validate design concepts and performance, to identify bugs that could impact performance in the field or to demonstrate compliance with an ever growing list of criteria.

What's more - We will be additionally showcasing our suite of solutions for key Smartworld segments, allowing you at our Stand to explore the range of services we provide for Connected Persons, Connected Cars, Smart Phones and Smart Homes.

Register (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MWCSH2017) to reserve a time to get an exciting VR experience at our Stand. Explore what happens within a modern Smartworld laboratory, virtually:

How many people have explored a test lab?

What does an EMC Chamber look like?

Why do we perform OTA testing?

How does SAR testing work and what is involved?

What equipment do you ne ed for a RF chamber?

What do these acronyms stand for?

Attending our At-stand activities, peoplewould also get a chance to win a Xiaomi Health Tracker wristband. We look forward to welcoming you.

